Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 94,850.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.