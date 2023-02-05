Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $259,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGSB stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,910. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

