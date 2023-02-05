Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases 2,253 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. 3,762,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,907. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.