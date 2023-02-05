Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 8,825 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,169. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56.

