Wealthquest Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

