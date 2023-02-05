Wealthquest Corp Sells 652,827 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.20% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $54.21 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88.

