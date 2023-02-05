Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $76.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

