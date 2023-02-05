West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 22nd

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 924,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 27.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

