West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 22nd

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.
West Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. West Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.
West Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of WTBA stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $30.75.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.
