Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $81.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,732.00, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

See Also

