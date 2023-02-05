Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,698 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $26,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 349.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 341,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $127.01 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $132.87. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.53.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

