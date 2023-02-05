Westpac Banking Corp Has $24.60 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,799 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $24,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.0% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,669,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,194,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 269,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $116.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.