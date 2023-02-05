Westpac Banking Corp Has $70.74 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.1% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $432.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.87. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

