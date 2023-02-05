Westpac Banking Corp Sells 21,654 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,654 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $21,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $2,405,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WCN opened at $132.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

