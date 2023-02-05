WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

WT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

