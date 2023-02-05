YES WORLD One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.98 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00427986 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.43 or 0.29191967 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00423239 BTC.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

