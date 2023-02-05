Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Acquires 16,415 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 214.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 725.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

