Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Grows Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after buying an additional 664,239 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,083,000 after buying an additional 588,429 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

