Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 1,179 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.