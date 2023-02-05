Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 6,181 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,097,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,749 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.