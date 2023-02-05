Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $142.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.31.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.53. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

