Zcash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55.24 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Zcash has a total market cap of $728.81 million and $55.24 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $44.73 or 0.00192873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00074256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,293,831 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

