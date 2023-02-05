ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Bought by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZIM traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,107,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 51.64%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

