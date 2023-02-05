Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.45 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

