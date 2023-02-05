Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.95-7.15 EPS.
Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $129.45 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.05.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.