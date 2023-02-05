Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 1,897 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Down 4.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

