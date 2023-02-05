Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $471,000 Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in RLI were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in RLI by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 23,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in RLI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in RLI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $140.69.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $7.26 dividend. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

