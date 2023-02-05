Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $622,000 Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in TechTarget by 8.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget by 12.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TechTarget by 20.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Stock Performance

TechTarget stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTGT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insider Activity at TechTarget

In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechTarget Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

