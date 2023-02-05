Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $754,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Stories

