Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $825,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in Landstar System by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $180.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.30.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

