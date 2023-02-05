Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 16,622 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,622 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

