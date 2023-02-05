Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 57 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of INTU opened at $423.76 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $579.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.41 and a 200-day moving average of $413.49.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

