Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,209 shares of company stock worth $1,128,757 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.