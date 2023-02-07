0xBitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $109,909.38 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and $109,909.38 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

