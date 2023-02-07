Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Up 38.8% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $95.83 million and approximately $35.61 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00444020 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.53 or 0.29412696 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00417379 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

