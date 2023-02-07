Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.86. The company had a trading volume of 185,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

