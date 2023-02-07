ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.83

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.83 and last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 30542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $83.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.