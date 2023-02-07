Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.78 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.70 or 0.00054784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $423.99 million and $66.78 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,175.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00584214 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00186429 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
