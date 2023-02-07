Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.90. 797,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,409. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

