Barclays Begins Coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Stock Performance

OSTK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.14. 1,571,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

About Overstock.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 308.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 315.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.