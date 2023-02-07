Barry Ticho Sells 9,235 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Barry Ticho sold 267 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,670.00.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Barry Ticho sold 200 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 90,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,065. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $384.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STOK. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $70.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $13,793,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 3,397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 40,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

