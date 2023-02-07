BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for $23,362.17 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $157.86 million and $48.58 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 22,922.38218827 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $48,199,957.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

