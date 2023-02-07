BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $73.08. 1,046,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,192. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

