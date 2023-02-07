BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €77.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNPGet Rating) received a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BNP. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 28th.

BNP Paribas stock traded down €0.97 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €60.75 ($65.32). The company had a trading volume of 2,881,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €50.74. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($74.38).

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

