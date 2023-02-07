Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $603.93. 638,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,049. The firm has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $564.97 and a 200 day moving average of $521.63.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

