CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $29,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.52. 1,603,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.