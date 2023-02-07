Casper (CSPR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.84 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Casper has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $474.17 million and $25.84 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00442351 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,800.01 or 0.29302115 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00419450 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,484,558,879 coins and its circulating supply is 10,733,017,949 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,482,811,216 with 10,731,384,652 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04100039 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $9,952,796.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

