CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.05

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 2032708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 102.7% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 934,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 473,339 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter worth about $763,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 185.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,874,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

