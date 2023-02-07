CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $106.59 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00050176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00019075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00225798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002763 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12778665 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $8,628,476.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

