Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Boosted by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. 3,619,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,019,186. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

