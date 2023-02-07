Cloudflare (NET) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET):

2/6/2023 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $46.00.

1/9/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $57.00.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.51. 3,936,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,889. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,285 shares of company stock valued at $23,263,976 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

