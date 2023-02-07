Cloudflare (NET) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET):
- 2/6/2023 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2023 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $46.00.
- 1/9/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $57.00.
Cloudflare Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NET stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.51. 3,936,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,889. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,285 shares of company stock valued at $23,263,976 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
