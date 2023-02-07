Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $8.98 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,677.43 or 0.07225414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00444877 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,818.90 or 0.29469453 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00422968 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.